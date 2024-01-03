Missing person: Robert Lee Baines

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 83-year old Robert Lee Baines. Mr. Baines was last seen at his residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream early in the morning of Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024 and has not been heard from since. He was recently diagnosed with Alzheimers and may appear confused or disoriented if approached. Given his medical condition, police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Robert Baines is described as:

83 years old;

5'9" (175 cm);

200 lbs (90 kg);

Bald;

Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, white hiking shoes.

If you have seen or heard from Robert Baines, please contact your local police.