Missing person’s belongings located

RCMP locate belongings believed to be that of missing person, Jordan Naterer.

On October 10th, 2020, 25-year-old, Jordan Naterer, left his residence in Vancouver, BC, on his way to a hiking trip in Manning Park. He was then supposed to attend a family gathering which he didn’t arrive for. His vehicle was later located in the Frosty Mountain Trailhead, close to the Lightening Lake Day Use area.

Original Vancouver Police News Release: https://vpd.ca/news/2020/10/13/vpd-searches-for-missing-man/

Between October 13th and November 7th, 2020, an extensive search was carried out by Search and Rescue crews. Unfortunately, Mr. Naterer wasn’t located.

On July 4th, 2021, belongings believed to be that of Mr. Naterer were located by a volunteer searcher in a remote, limited access area. An RCMP helicopter, along with Princeton Search and Rescue, have all been deployed to the area to continue the search.

At this time, Mr. Naterer remains missing, and anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP, 250-295-6911.