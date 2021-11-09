Missing person to locate: Kelly Hunt

Lake Country RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a Lake Country resident.

Kelly Maylend Hunt was last seen on October 16, 2021 at his residence on Sherman Drive in Lake Country. Since Kelly’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however Kelly remains missing. He may be driving a 2009 blue Chevrolet Equinox, with British Columbia license plate 028 NXD and investigators believe he may have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

Police are concerned for Kelly’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Kelly:

Caucasian male

51 years old

5 ft 7 in

200 lbs (90 kg)

Brown-grey hair

Blue eyes

Red and grey beard

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).