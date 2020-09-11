Missing person to locate – Martina Buchanan
Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.
Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen September 9th, 2020.
Description of Martina:
- 30 years-old
- 5'8"/173 cm
- 180lbs/83kg
- brown eyes
- brown hair
She was last seen wearing:
- a floral dress
- riding a blue "cruiser style" bike
Police are very concerned for Martina's health and well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martina Buchanan is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).