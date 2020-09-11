iHeartRadio

Missing person to locate – Martina Buchanan

martina

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen September 9th, 2020.

Description of Martina:

  • 30 years-old
  • 5'8"/173 cm
  • 180lbs/83kg
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

  • a floral dress
  • riding a blue "cruiser style" bike

Police are very concerned for Martina's health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martina Buchanan is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

