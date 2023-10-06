Missing Person to locate – Raven Chan

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old female.

On October 1, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report that Raven Chan, was last seen on Sepember 30, 2023 is missing. Raven who struggles with several mental health concerns and functions of a 12-year-olds.

Raven was last seen wearing green pants, black and red socks, yellow tee shirt and black shoes. Raven is 173 cm tall (5’8) and 83 kg (181 lb.) with pink hair and green eyes.

If you see Raven, keep her in sight and call Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2023-58802.