Missing person to locate – Rory Gordon McDonald

Rory McDonald was last seen in Vernon on May 16th, 2021.

Description of Rory McDonald:

• 59 years old

• 6 ft 5 in (195 cm)

• 221 lbs (100 kg)

• Grey hair

• Blue eyes



Police are concerned for Rory McDonald’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. All attempts to locate Rory have been unsuccessful and police are turning to the public for their assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rory McDonald is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).