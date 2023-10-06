Missing Person to locate – Satnam Aujla

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 48-year-old male.

On September 29, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report that Satnam Aujla, was missing. Satnam was last seen leaving a local hospital at 1:45 p.m. on the 29th.

Police and family are concerned for Satnam’s well-being, as he is required to take several medications daily for various health concerns.

If you see Satnam, keep him in sight and call Police.

Satnam is of South Asian descent, 168 cm (5’6) 64 kg (141lb) with brown hair and black eyes. There is no known clothing description (Please see attached photo).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2023-58466.