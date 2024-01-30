Missing Renee Leboe: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 47-year-old female Renee Leboe.

She was last seen on January 19, 2024 in Kelowna when she boarded a flight to Calgary and her family is quite concerned for her safety.

Renee Leboe is described as;

Caucasian female

5’4”

135 lbs

Long blonde hair

A tattoo on her foot

Should you observe Ms. Leboe or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-4093.