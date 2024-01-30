Missing Renee Leboe: RCMP
The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 47-year-old female Renee Leboe.
She was last seen on January 19, 2024 in Kelowna when she boarded a flight to Calgary and her family is quite concerned for her safety.
Renee Leboe is described as;
- Caucasian female
- 5’4”
- 135 lbs
- Long blonde hair
- A tattoo on her foot
Should you observe Ms. Leboe or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-4093.