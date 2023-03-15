iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Missing Revelstoke Man Bradley James Cadden last seen 10 days ago


92830_thumbnail (wings)

The Revelstoke RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Bradley James Cadden, of Revelstoke, BC. Cadden hasn’t been heard from by his friends or family for some time.

Cadden is believed to be missing from the Downie RV Resort, on Highway 23N. Bradley James Cadden was last seen at the resort on March 5th, 2023.

Bradley James Cadden is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 5’9"
  • 186 lbs 
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

If anyone saw him, or has any information, they’re encouraged to contact the Revelstoke RCMP, 250-837-5255.

