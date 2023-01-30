Missing senior: Doreen Abbott

Penticton RCMP received a report that Doreen Abbott had failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of January 27, 2023 and her current whereabout are unknown. Doreen is reported to suffer from an onset of Dementia, but does not deviate from her set routines, thus making this absence worrisome.

Doreen Abbott is described as:

89 years old

5’3, 120lb, thin

Thin white and grey hair

Wears glasses and walks with a cane

Unknown what clothing she was wearing last

"If you are seeing this Doreen, please contact us right away, said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. We hope that members of the community will keep an eye out for Doreen or contact us if you know where she may be.

Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.