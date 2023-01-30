iHeartRadio

Penticton RCMP
Missing senior: Doreen Abbott


Penticton RCMP received a report that Doreen Abbott had failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of January 27, 2023 and her current whereabout are unknown. Doreen is reported to suffer from an onset of Dementia, but does not deviate from her set routines, thus making this absence worrisome.

Doreen Abbott is described as:

  • 89 years old
  • 5’3, 120lb, thin
  • Thin white and grey hair
  • Wears glasses and walks with a cane
  • Unknown what clothing she was wearing last

"If you are seeing this Doreen, please contact us right away, said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. We hope that members of the community will keep an eye out for Doreen or contact us if you know where she may be.

Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.

