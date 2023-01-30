Missing senior: Doreen Abbott
Penticton RCMP received a report that Doreen Abbott had failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of January 27, 2023 and her current whereabout are unknown. Doreen is reported to suffer from an onset of Dementia, but does not deviate from her set routines, thus making this absence worrisome.
Doreen Abbott is described as:
- 89 years old
- 5’3, 120lb, thin
- Thin white and grey hair
- Wears glasses and walks with a cane
- Unknown what clothing she was wearing last
"If you are seeing this Doreen, please contact us right away, said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer.
We hope that members of the community will keep an eye out for Doreen or contact us if you know where she may be.
Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.
-
Senior Citizen still missingPenticton – RCMP continuing search for missing elderly female.
-
Superstore (Loblaw) ends No Name price freezeJanuary 31st was deadline.
-
Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive yearBritish Columbia lost 2,272 lives to illicit drugs last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
RCMP once again asking public to help find missing West Kelowna ManThe West Kelowna RCMP continue to ask the public for assistance in finding missing person Brett Moore.
-
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.
-
Columbia Basin Trust hosts youth summit in Kimberley May 12–14Youth aged 14 to 18 are invited to apply now to this unique, free opportunity, hosted by Columbia Basin Trust.
-
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat "wherever possible."
-
RCMP looking for suspect in Popeyes Chicken break and enter, theft of registerOn January 19th 2023 a break and enter into a business on 10th Avenue in Salmon Arm was reported.
-
Vernon Winter Carnival Parade route, road closures, and Transit updateThe City of Vernon would like to advise motorists that road closures will be in place on Saturday (February 4) for the 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade.