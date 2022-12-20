Missing senior from Chilliwack believed to be in Kelowna: RCMP say

On December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Chilliwack RCMP received a call from an employee at a supportive housing unit located in the 45000 block of Yale Road. RCMP where advised that tenant, Benjamin Archie, who has dementia, was unhappy and left that morning. When it was realized he had not returned they called to report him missing.

Information was provided that Archie was walking/hitchhiking to Kamloops. He was last seen wearing white running shoes, blue jeans, a beige puffy coat, a yellow high-vis vest and a red ball-cap with a bear on it.

This is not the first time Archie has left the housing unit but due to the inclement weather walking to Kamloops and his dementia, the RCMP are extremely concerned.

Kelowna RCMP have received information that leads us to believe Archie maybe in the Kelowna area and are asking citizens to be on the lookout for him.

If you locate Archie or know of his whereabouts, please stay with him and contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 911 or the none-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-77181.