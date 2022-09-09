iHeartRadio

Missing: Shane Patrick Lang of Enderby

89656_Photo_LANG (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Enderby resident, Shane Patrick Lang.  Mr. Lang was last seen in Vernon the afternoon of September 7, 2022 and may be travelling between the two communities.

Shane Lang is described as:

  • 60 years old
  • 5' 7"
  • 181 lbs 
  • Black hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Shane Lang, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

