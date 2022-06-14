Missing teen: Found
Update (5:30am)
The 16-year old Alberta girl, Leah Pahlke, reported missing on June 12th, 2022, has been located by police safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Original
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year old girl.
Leah Pahlke was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alberta the morning of June 12th and has not been seen or heard from since.
Investigators believe Leah is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.
