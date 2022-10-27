Missing West Kelowna Man found dead

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed the male who was reported missing on October 12, 2022 in West Kelowna has been found deceased.

The Kelowna RCMP say they are greatful to the public for their assistance in this matter and do not have any further comment.

***Original*** (October 12, 2022)

On October 11, 2022 at 10:25 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report from a family member that James Anolik has been missing and has not been heard from in the past two weeks. This is out of character and local searches have been negative.

Various reports indicate the last time Anolik was seen was approximately one to two weeks ago. Checks of Outreach, local hospitals and known hangouts have been completed with no sign of this individual.