Missing West Kelowna teen found safe

Update: (Tuesday, May 16)

The Kelowna RCMP thank the public for their assistance in finding the 13-year-old teen that was missing in West Kelowna.

He has been found safely.

--

Original release: (Monday, May 15)

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 13-year-old Gauge Estabrook of West Kelowna.

Gauge was last seen in West Kelowna on Friday May 12, 2023 just after noon. He is described as Caucasian with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Gauge Estabrook. If you have information which may help to locate him, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2023-25647.