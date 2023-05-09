iHeartRadio

16°C
Missing woman last seen in Vernon located: police confirm


93944_Info_Graphic_Located_Small (wings)

Police say the 30-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on May 6th, 2023, has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extend their appreciation to the public and our media partners for their assistance.

 

