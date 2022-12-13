The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Shiean Niome Blackkettle. 28-year old Shiean is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022.

Shiean Blackkettle is described as:

28 years;

5 ft 8 in (173 cm);

141 lbs (64 kg);

Black hair;

Brown eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Shiean Blackkettle please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2022-22044