435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Missing Woman, Shiean Niome Blackkettle


91317_Shiean_Blackkettle

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Shiean Niome Blackkettle.  28-year old Shiean is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022.

Shiean Blackkettle is described as:

  • 28 years;
  • 5 ft 8 in (173 cm);
  • 141 lbs (64 kg);
  • Black hair;
  • Brown eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Shiean Blackkettle please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2022-22044

