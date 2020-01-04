Missing Woman to locate Suzie Clark

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 21 year old Suzie Clark who was last seen on Monday December 30, 2019 in Vernon.

Since Suzie Clark disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Suzie Clark remains missing.

Suzie is described as a 21 year-old Indigenous female, 4’11, 104 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.