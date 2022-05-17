The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

17-year-old Danaejah Boyd was last seen on May 9, 2022 in downtown Kelowna.

“Danaejah’s family and the police are concerned for her safety and well-being,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Danaejah is white, 6'1" tall, 170 lbs, with pierced ears and a faded tattoo of a cross on her middle finger of her left hand. She may be using the first name “Cody” and she spends time in the Vernon area as well as Kelowna.” Lobb added.

If you see Danaejah Boyd, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.