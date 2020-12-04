Mission Creek Greenway and Kalamoir Vegetation Maintenance

Monday through Friday December 7 - 11 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, crews will continue hazard tree and vegetation dike maintenance along the Greenway between the KLO Road and Lakeshore Road entrances to the recreational trail. Greenway users can expect temporary closures while crews are working along this 4.2-kilometre section of the trail.

In addition, on Tuesday, December 8, a detour will be available as the Greenway will be closed between the Kokanee bridge and trail entrance from the playground in Mission Creek Regional Park. This area will be cordoned off for removal of a large tree between the trail and irrigation channel.

Other areas of the 16.5-kilometre Greenway multi-use corridor are not affected by these projects.

From Monday through Wednesday December 7 – 9, a section of Kalamoir Regional Park will be closed while hazard trees are removed. This work will take place in the area of the park that is south of the Mike Passmore trail to the Collens Hill Road parking area and Upper Rim trail. Two unnamed trails through this area will be closed for the duration of the work.

While physically distancing, residents are encouraged to explore any of the 30 regional parks that protect over 2,100 hectares of land across the Central Okanagan.