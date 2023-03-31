A section of the Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park will be closed for two weeks.

During daytime hours from Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 14, the recreational trail will be closed upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance to the Smoothing Stones bridge. This section will be open evenings and through the upcoming long weekend, Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10.

Crews are wrapping up flood-related trail restoration work along this section and will be hydroseeding and planting. They will also install new boardwalks between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges. Visitors are asked to stay out of the signed, closed area and to be aware of trucks and heavy equipment accessing the work area.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.