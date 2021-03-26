Mission Creek Greenway section open

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park reopens ahead of schedule.

Visitors are now welcome to use the recreational trail between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges.

It’s been closed upstream from the Hollywood Road trail entrance since March 17 while work was done to help protect the structure of the Cedars bridge ahead of the spring freshet and repair damage to the creek banks from previous flooding.

Later this summer, the second phase of work will see in-stream bank repairs and reconstruction, ecological restoration and installation of rip rap protection in the vicinity of the bridge.

When all the work is complete, this project will provide:

An improved trail along this section of the Greenway

New boardwalks

Enhanced natural vegetation

Important bridge asset and infrastructure protection

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing. Visit rdco.com/pickapark to plan your next outing.