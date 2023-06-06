Mission Creek Greenway underpass re-opened: RDCO says
The Casorso Road and Gordon Drive bridge underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail are open again for visitors.
The underpasses were closed last month due to freshet-driven levels in Mission Creek.
RDCO parks staff have assessed each location, made repairs as needed and reopened the trail accesses.
There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in 30 regional and 20 RDCO community parks for visitors to connect with nature. Find all the locations at rdco.com/parks.
For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Protecting out BabiesIt’s no secret that our community is growing, and that the fastest growing population is now the younger generation.
Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for June 5Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on June 5, 2023.
Uber now operational in Kelowna, other BC marketsToday, Uber officially expanded its ridesharing platform in British Columbia to Kelowna, Victoria nd Chilliwack, offering residents and visitors a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation option at the touch of a button.
Boil Water Notice rescinded for Cedar Heights Water SystemThe Boil Water Notice issued for the Cedar Heights Water System in response to elevated turbidity has been rescinded effective immediately.
RCMP asking for video evidence in relation to arson Investigation at Bankhead Convenience StoreOn June 4th, 2023 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a suspicious structure fire at the Bankhead Convenience Store located at 1396 Bernard Ave.
Watch for kids and road closures with two upcoming downtown eventsWatch for extra foot traffic and road closures throughout downtown in the coming days, with two events geared toward children anticipated to draw crowds from Thursday, June 8, until Sunday, June 11.
Young Stars Classic set for mid September in PentictonThe Vancouver Canucks announced today the game schedule and ticket package details for the 2023 Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023.
Capital works projects strengthen City’s infrastructureResidents will see the capital works budget in action throughout the summer as the City makes improvements to various infrastructure throughout the municipality.
Falcons home opener tonight against NightOwls: free admissionThe Kelowna Falcons 2023 home opener is scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) at Elks Stadium as we welcome the Nanaimo NightOwls to begin a three-game series.