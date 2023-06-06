Mission Creek Greenway underpass re-opened: RDCO says

The Casorso Road and Gordon Drive bridge underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail are open again for visitors.

The underpasses were closed last month due to freshet-driven levels in Mission Creek.

RDCO parks staff have assessed each location, made repairs as needed and reopened the trail accesses.

There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in 30 regional and 20 RDCO community parks for visitors to connect with nature. Find all the locations at rdco.com/parks.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.