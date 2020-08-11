Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park maintenance begins this week

Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park will undergo maintenance beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12. Work is being completed to upgrade the on-site irrigation to help with preservation and maintenance of jump lines and to allow for more tree planting. Work will be phased and limited to specific jump lines, one at a time.

The park will not be fully closed, but park users are asked to respect and follow all posted signage and not use closed jump lines or areas for the safety of users and work crews. The work is expected to be complete by Monday, Aug. 17.

Parking will be limited due to an increase in work vehicles while maintenance is underway for the next week. Residents who are not using the Mountain Bike Skills Park are asked to park elsewhere during this time.

For more information about Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park, visit the City of Kelowna website.