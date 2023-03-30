iHeartRadio

Mission Creek Park and Greenway Closed for investigation


The Kelowna RCMP responded to a call near the Mission Creek Park at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Thursday March 30, 2023.

 

An investigation is underway and the police are asking people to stay away from the area.  Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.

 

The RCMP will release further details when they become available.

