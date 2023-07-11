Mission Creek Regional Park EECO closed this week

The turnover of exhibits requires the closure of the Robert Hobson Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) from July 11- 13 inclusive.

In addition, running water and washrooms at Mission Creek Regional Park are unavailable Thursday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to watermain work nearby. Visitors are advised to bring water to the park and playground which will remain open. Additional portable toilets will be available.

Park programs continue to run during this time including Story Time in the park (drop-in) and Roll and stroll for registered participants.

The EECO reopens on Friday, July 14 and resumes hours as usual, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks and 19 community parks for visitors to explore.