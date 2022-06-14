iHeartRadio

Mission Creek Spills its Banks

Mission Creek 1

Mission Creek spilled its banks in a couple of locations this mroning.

High water level and debris flowing quickly downstream resulted in the brief closure of Mission Creek Bridge along KLO Road.

An excavator had to clear debris trapped against the structure.

Flaggers and the excavator will remain on scene until the water level drops, ready to get back to work if required.

AM1150 will provide more information as available.

