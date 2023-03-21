Mission Hill Winery 2023 concert series announced

Mission Hill Family Estate is excited to announce the artists for its highly anticipated summer concert series. For the first time, the series includes five concerts of award-winning Canadian and American artists. The performances include:

-Canadian jazz pianist and singer, Diana Krall on Friday, July 7

-Canadian country singer, Dean Brody on Monday, July 17

-American singer and songwriter, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Tuesday, July 18

-Blues rock singer, Colin James on Tuesday, August 8

-Multiple Grammy award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Sarah McLachlan on Monday, August 21

Tickets will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership tier, starting Monday, April 3 at 12:00pm. The anxiously awaited summer concert series is once again expected to sell out quickly as these performances have become the hallmark of summer in the Okanagan Valley.

With the creation of the Amphitheatre, Proprietor Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., a strong proponent of the arts, created a unique opportunity to enjoy live music in an unrivalled setting. Nestled between the winery building on a natural hill, with the Monashee mountains and scenic Lake Okanagan creating the perfect backdrop, guests enjoy a gorgeous evening of music, wine, and cuisine at one of Canada's premier outdoor concert venues.

"We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding musical performers to the winery this summer," says von Mandl. "There is something extraordinarily special about enjoying a concert performance under the open sky at our outdoor Amphitheatre."

Mission Hill Family Estate Presents:

An Evening with Diana Krall, Friday, July 7: Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted Krall possesses, "A voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication".

An Evening with Dean Brody, Monday, July 17: Since his debut single "Brothers" hit the US Top-40 back in 2008, Dean has become one of the most beloved Canadian country artists of his generation. A passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, Dean has risen and continues to remain at the top of the Canadian country landscape with an impressive 34 Top-10 singles (including 8 #1s), 18 CCMA Awards, 2 JUNOs, more than 425+ million global streams and numerous gold and platinum certified singles (including 1 triple platinum and 3 double platinum).

An Evening with Lyle Lovett, Tuesday, July 18: A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.

An Evening with Colin James, Tuesday, August 8: Colin James' career has spanned over 30 years, with a track record that includes 20 studio albums, 8 Juno Awards, 30 Maple Blues Awards and multi-platinum record sales. His latest 2021 release, Open Road, is a celebration of personal connections. It includes original tunes written with long time collaborators such as Colin Linden, Craig Northey and Tom Wilson and reinterpretations of covers by a diverse group of songwriters including Bob Dylan, Albert King, Tony Joe White and others.

An Evening with Sarah McLachlan, Monday, August 21: Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Sarah's music embodies the art of songwriting on its most personal level and her indelible vocals resonate with people everywhere. Her songs have had a profound influence; "Angel," "Building A Mystery," "Fallen," "I Will Remember You," "Adia," "Sweet Surrender," "World On Fire," "Possession," and countless others are an inspiration to music lovers around the globe.