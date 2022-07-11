Mission Park Greenway Update

Several underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail are open again for visitors.

The underpasses at Lakeshore, Gordon and Casorso Road bridges were closed last month due to freshet-driven levels in Mission Creek.

RDCO Parks staff have assessed each location, made repairs as needed and reopened the trail accesses.

As well, damage assessments are being carried out along the Greenway between the Peck Road parking area, upstream to the Field Road Saskatoon trail access in Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

This section remains closed as more substantial repairs are needed. Please respect fencing and barricades that are in place while work is underway to restore trail access.

There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in 30 regional and 20 RDCO community parks for visitors to connect with nature. Find all the locations at rdco.com/parks.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.