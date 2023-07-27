Mission Possible provides support for local tourism

Local super sleuths did their homework in support of Vernon’s tourism industry.

The third annual Mission Possible ran from June 30 to July 15 and was a campaign created by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Tourism Vernon.

“It was amazing to see hundreds of Greater Vernon residents embrace Mission Possible and support the significant contribution tourism provides our economy and community,” said Dan Proulx. Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“Thank you to presenting sponsor Tourism Vernon, the host locations, the prize sponsors and everyone who participated in Mission Possible.”

During Mission Possible, residents could visit at least one of four participating tourism destinations – Cambium Cider, Okanagan Science Centre, Sun Country Cycle and the Vernon Farmer’s Market. Once on site, they had to find a secret code word and fill out a ballot.

Amongst the hundreds of entries, Morgan Schunter’s name was selected as the winner of the Ultimate Staycation. The prize package includes:

Two nights stay for two and dinner at Predator Ridge Resort

A case of cider from Cambium Cider

Market Bucks from the Vernon Farmers Market

Gift certificate from Sun Country Cycle

After-hours gathering at the Okanagan Science Centre

Downtown Dollars from the Downtown Vernon Association

“Mission Possible was a great opportunity for residents to discover what our region has to offer, and they can become ambassadors by recommending our area to visiting family and friends,” said Torrie Silverthorn, the City of Vernon’s manager of tourism.