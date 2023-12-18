MLA says grants will support local arts and extracurricular activities in Vernon-Monashee

New Democrat MLA say local organizations and parent advisory councils will be able to support the arts, culture and extracurricular activities thanks to Community Gaming Grants funding. This round of funding is from the Community Gaming Grants program's parent advisory council and district parent advisory council (PAC/DPAC) stream.

“The winter season in Vernon is such a great time of the year. Our community gathers for so many great events put on by fantastic organizations”, says Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “The Vernon Winter Carnival Society is one such organization and Vernon Winter Carnival event is one of the most amazing events, which we all love and enjoy! I am glad that our government is giving them $38,500 to ensure that the staff and volunteers can continue to bring enjoyment to so many families as they work tirelessly to organize this spectacular carnival .”

In the region, 13 organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture including:

Vernon Public Art Gallery Society, $76,000

Vernon Winter Carnival Society, $38,500

Okanagan Military Tattoo Society, $27,500

More than $18.2 million in new funding will go to over 650 organizations to support arts and culture across the province.

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023MUNI0055-001993 and https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023MUNI0053-001975