MlcDougall Creek Wildfire UPDATE - September 3

With the McDougall Creek Wildfire actively burning near the Powers Creek drainage, work continues to protect the Glenrosa neighbourhood. Work also continues in other impacted areas to deal with hazards and make them safe for residents to return home.

The BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue, and RDCO Fire Services continue to coordinate response to the active McDougall Creek Wildfire with support from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, surrounding communities, Emergency Support Services, BC Hydro, RCMP and various other agencies.

Current situation

The wildfire is classified as out of control with an estimated size of 13,712.3 hectares. Along the west and southwest flanks, the wildfire is still actively burning above the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage. Extensive planning efforts have gone into addressing concerns in this area.

A combination of drying weather and gusting winds could challenge fir fighting efforts on the eastern ridge line of the Powers Creek drainage. If this happens, wildfire could threaten the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

7While the weather forecast over the next week is favourable, the situation can change quickly and residents on evacuation alert are reminded that they need to be ready to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Crews have completed a fuel free buffer zone to create a line of defense along this flank of the fire. Now that these control lines are in place, low intensity planned ignitions will be used to bring the fire down to these pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge. Should conditions be favourable, planned ignitions will be used to remove 150 hectares of unburnt fuels on the north side of Carrot Mountain and an additional 250 hectares on the northwest to west side of Carrot Mountain.

Along the southern section of Westside Road, infrared scans were again conducted throughout impacted residential areas. Crews will target all remaining hot spots. Equipment will be demobilized in areas where it is no longer required.

BC Hydro has about 120 workers on the ground working to replace approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment damaged by the wildfire. BC Hydro hopes to have a portion of customers on Westside Road restored by mid-next week.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department continues to patrol affected areas in their community and eliminate hot spots around structures. Call 911 only if you see fire activity outside of the affected areas.

Resources dedicated to the McDougall Creek wildfire include:

Helicopters – 12

Firefighters – 261

Operational staff – 30

Structure protection personnel – six

Pieces of heavy equipment – 53

Incident Management Team

BC Hydro technicians

RCMP

Evacuation Alerts and Orders

As of 11 a.m. an estimated 405 properties are under Evacuation Order and 20,111 are on Evacuation Alert. Of the properties on Evacuation Order, 283 are within RDCO Electoral Area West and 122 are within the City of West Kelowna. Evacuation Order and Alert areas can be confirmed at cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents who remain on Evacuation Order are reminded that their areas were the hardest hit by the wildfire. Crews continue to work diligently to remove hazards, restore critical infrastructure and reduce risks that will make these areas ready for safe return. It is anticipated that it could be a week or more before it is safe to remove the Evacuation Orders still in place.

Residents and the public are reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under an Evacuation Order by land, water, or air. Active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris, and equipment pose risks in these areas.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents can access resources online to help make a safe return home by visiting cordemergency.ca/resources.

Property Status

Properties owners who suffered structural losses to the point their homes cannot be occupied have been contacted regarding escorted safe visits. Residents who feel they have been missed or have questions are asked to call 250-469-8490.

Work is now underway to contact property owners in areas under Evacuation Order whose properties are occupiable or occupiable with conditions.

Area Restriction Order

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire, located adjacent to West Kelowna.

Residents are still being reported in the area, particularly along the Jackpine Forest Service Road and attempting to access properties by boat from Okanagan Lake. RCMP and Conservation Officer staff will remain in place for the foreseeable future to continue checkpoint security and continue to enforce the Area Restriction Order.

Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150. More information and a map of the area are available on the BC Government website.

Drones Prohibited

The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Violators can face penalties up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

The presence of drones near an active wildfire slows down response efforts and completely shuts down aerial firefighting efforts due to safety concerns as it poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present.

If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly. Out of respect for the lives and safety of those responding to wildfires and in the interest of public safety, British Columbians are asked to keep their drones well away from wildfires.

Fire operations have been disrupted by multiple drones in the fire area. Conservation Officers have identified operators, seized drones, and fined operators.

More information

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, water restrictions, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

-30-

cordemergency.ca

http://facebook.com/cordemergency

http://twitter.com/co_emerg