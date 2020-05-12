MNP Pays It Forward to support Mental Health

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna is grateful to receive $4,000 through MNP Kelowna’s Reach Out – Pay It Forward Program to support their mental health initiatives in the Kelowna area.

CMHA Kelowna was selected as MNP Kelowna’s charity of choice for 2019 because the company knew they wanted to positively impact the mental health of all. What MNP Kelowna could not know is how vitally important the resources, tools and education on this topic would become during the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Supporting the mental health of our community and offering the tools needed so people are able to manage their own well-being has been, and will continue to be, at the forefront of the work we do every day," said CMHA Kelowna Executive Director, Shelagh Turner. "Now more than ever, people are looking for help in managing their mental health. We have been able to continue to offer this help by adapting our services incredibly quickly, in particular by developing and delivering the Discovery College series, Coping With Current Events."

A new initiative launched by CMHA Kelowna in January, Discovery College provides free courses to anyone and everyone who would like practical tools and strategies to face life’s challenges. A first of its kind model in Kelowna, what makes Discovery College unique is the way the courses are developed and delivered. "Everything is co-produced, that means we work with subject matter experts who have the knowledge and the personal experience in each topic area so we can provide an informed and genuine learning experience," said Discovery College Lead, Beki Hardcastle.

"The seclusion and anxiety fueled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic underscore the importance for mental wellness programs like the CMHA’s Discovery College" said Trina Warren, MNP’s Regional Managing Partner. "Right now, we’re all social distancing for the common good. We need to use this experience to build empathy, compassion and support systems for those who will continue to feel isolated and alone even as the rest of us are able to reconnect with family, friends and support networks."