Mobile clinics offered next week

Interior Health is launching urban mobile immunization clinics offering easy access, same-day immunizations for people to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve had great success with our mobile immunization clinics targeting our rural and remote communities and we are now using that experience to launch mobile clinics for urban neighbourhoods,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “This is another way to make sure vaccine is easily accessible to provide everyone an opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The urban mobile immunization clinics start next week and will target neighbourhoods in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, and Salmon Arm. The clinics will be providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier). Appointments are not required.

Interior Health will work in partnership with local leaders and the media to inform communities when the mobile immunization clinic will be near them.