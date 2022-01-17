Mobile Home Fire in West Kelowna

Shortly after midnight, crews from WKFR responded to a fire in a mobile home at the PineRidge Mobile Home Park on Westbank First Nation.

First arriving firefighters from the Westbank station found a fire on the deck that had extended into the mobile home. Crews from Lakeview, Rose Valley and Glenrosa responded to assist.

Nearby structures were successfully protected. The mobile home sustained fire damage throughout. 2 residents are in the care of Emergency Support Services.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.