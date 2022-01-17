Mobile Home Fire in West Kelowna
Shortly after midnight, crews from WKFR responded to a fire in a mobile home at the PineRidge Mobile Home Park on Westbank First Nation.
First arriving firefighters from the Westbank station found a fire on the deck that had extended into the mobile home. Crews from Lakeview, Rose Valley and Glenrosa responded to assist.
Nearby structures were successfully protected. The mobile home sustained fire damage throughout. 2 residents are in the care of Emergency Support Services.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Getting intoxicated motorists off the roadSalmon Arm RCMP busy over the last few days dealing with drunk drivers.
-
Cannabis found in twice as many injured drivers since legalizationBC study shows those over 50 made up largest increase in those under influence.
-
New face of KGH FoundationAllison Ramchuk named to post.
-
Cat found in PeachlandThere was a tattoo in her ear but unfortunately it was not recognizable and no microchip was detected.
-
Staff shortages at Armstrong ElementarySchool temporarily closed over unsafe working conditions.
-
RCMP apprehend distraught manMan with gun inside home on Byrns Road.
-
Body found in parkDeceased woman's death is suspicious.
-
Canadians retreat on meatMeat consumption down.
-
Underwater volcano erupts in Pacific OceanTsunami advisory issued for Vancouver Island’s west coast.