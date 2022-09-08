Mobile home fire under investigation by KFD
At approximately 04:30 A.M. yesterday (Wednesday, September 7) Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a 911 call for a mobile home on fire in the 4300 block of Jaud Rd.
First arriving crew reported heavy flames and black smoke coming from the home. Crews deployed a hose line and started suppressing the fire, additional crews arrived and assisted. Crews entered the home to search for any occupants as it was unclear if anyone was home. The home was heavily damaged by the fire. It was later determined that the owner was not home. Crews went into overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.
At this time, K-F-D say they don’t have a cause for the fire and investigators will be looking into it.
Four engines, a bush truck, a command unit, safety unit, RCMP, Fortis and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 22 fire personnel.
-
Fire department puts out early morning pallet fire near Kelowna Curling ClubAt approximately 2:00 am (Thursday, September 8) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center receive several 911 calls reporting a fire next to the Kelowna Curling Club on Recreation Ave.
-
KFD called to late night bush fireAt approximately 10:30 pm Wednesday, September 7, the Kelowna Regional 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a grass fire along the Gillard Creek Forest Service Rd. in the upper mission area of Kelowna.
-
RCMP investigating break and enter of West Kelowna fire stationThe West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a recent break and enter at the Wilson’s Landing Fire Station located on Westside Road in West Kelowna.
-
RDOS and Wilde Safe BC wants residents to be 'Bear Aware"Since we share the same landscape with bears, it stands to reason that there will be times when bears will be in our living space (just as we are often in theirs.) As long as a bear is moving through our community, is not lingering, and is not interacting with people or our property, then there is no conflict. T
-
Two new childcare facilities opening up in VernonThe Province of British Columbia, City of Vernon, and Okanagan Boys & Girls Club (BGC Okanagan) are proud to announce that families with young children in the Greater Vernon area will soon have access to more licensed child care spaces thanks to the construction of two new facilities.
-
Jack Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alert for handful of propertiesAt the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service responding to the Jack Creek wildfire in the rural Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, residents on 17 properties along Maxwell Road (4305-4495) are on a precautionary evacuation alert.
-
School bus caught by Kelowna RCMP speeding in a school zoneKelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Service, along with BCHP-Kelowna Officers have been out every morning handing out several written warnings to drivers in Schools Zones which are from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Kelowna School District.
-
Okanagan College keeping local with food offerings for hungry students returning to the classroomMove over, cafeteria lunch trays: locally produced foods and goods are sliding into the spotlight at Okanagan College this September.
-
RDCO to collect household waste items from North Westside ResidentsNorth Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.