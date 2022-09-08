Mobile home fire under investigation by KFD

At approximately 04:30 A.M. yesterday (Wednesday, September 7) Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a 911 call for a mobile home on fire in the 4300 block of Jaud Rd.

First arriving crew reported heavy flames and black smoke coming from the home. Crews deployed a hose line and started suppressing the fire, additional crews arrived and assisted. Crews entered the home to search for any occupants as it was unclear if anyone was home. The home was heavily damaged by the fire. It was later determined that the owner was not home. Crews went into overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

At this time, K-F-D say they don’t have a cause for the fire and investigators will be looking into it.

Four engines, a bush truck, a command unit, safety unit, RCMP, Fortis and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 22 fire personnel.