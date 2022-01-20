Month long investigation proves fruitful

A Naramata man is facing charges after a month long investigation.

Penticton RCMP searched a residence on Tuesday and found drugs, guns, weapons and cash inside.

“Penticton RCMP is committed to watching the behaviour of known criminals in the South Okanagan and continually monitoring their behaviour and its impact to public safety. These firearms and prohibited weapons posed a significant risk to the general population of not only the South Okanagan but to all British Columbians," said Superintendent Brian Hunter, the Officer in Charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP.

The 42 year-old will make a court appearance in May.

"It is a relief to get them off the streets and negate their potential to inflict harm. More importantly, it was imperative to the RCMP to get them out of the hands of people who had no lawful excuse to possess them and were likely to use them to commit violent crimes," Hunter added.