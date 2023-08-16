Moonlight Movie Night postponed due to smoke

Interior Savings Credit Union and BGC Okanagan are sorry to share that due to the Central Okanagan Air Quality Health Index at very high-risk levels, the Moonlight Movie event at City Park in Kelowna tonight (August 16) is postponed. Both teams are actively working on rescheduling this event and will communicate the new date as soon as possible.

Updates will be posted to www.interiorsavings.com and www.bgco.ca as air conditions will continue to be monitored for the event tomorrow evening in Lake Country.

Organizers say Tuesday night's event (August 15, 2023) in West Kelowna was a huge success and appreciate the public understanding and continued support as they navigate the impacts of the BC wildfires and smokey conditions.

A huge thank you to all who attended our West Kelowna movie night last night which was a huge success! We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate the impacts of the BC wildfires and smokey conditions.