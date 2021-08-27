More Affordable Homes in Kelowna

Forty new affordable rental homes are now available for people with low to moderate incomes in Kelowna, with the opening of a new affordable housing development.

"We know people across the southern Interior, and especially Kelowna, need more options for quality, affordable housing," said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. "Partnerships are key to success on these projects, so our government is proud to be working with NOW Canada Society and the City of Kelowna to help deliver the affordable homes that people need in Kelowna, and throughout the province."

Located at 1060 Cawston Ave., the new homes are intended primarily for women, single-parent families and seniors.

The four-storey building includes a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Monthly rents range from $375 to approximately $1,835, depending on unit size and tenant income.

"NOW Canada is delighted to be partnering with all levels of government to create more affordable housing for Kelowna residents," said Liz Talbott, executive director, NOW Canada Society. "This is another step forward in addressing the lack of affordable housing for people with low to moderate income in our region."

The Province provided a $4-million grant from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide annual operating funding of approximately $204,000.

The City of Kelowna contributed to the project by reducing development costs by approximately $33,000.

"Every new home built in our city moves us closer to the goal of every Kelowna resident having a home," said Colin Basran, mayor, City of Kelowna. "Affordable housing projects like this one make a big difference for a lot of people in our community. In this case, 40 different individuals and families will get access to an affordable home. Thanks, and congratulations both to BC Housing and the Ministry of Attorney General and Responsible for Housing for bringing this project into reality."

Solar panels on the roof will add an element of sustainability and affordability to the building by lowering energy costs for tenants. The new homes are also close to schools, shopping and transit.

People started moving in on July 29, 2021.