More affordable housing coming to Kelowna

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, announced an investment of $4.6 million for 75 new affordable homes in Kelowna for low to moderate income seniors, individuals and families as well as people living with disabilities. Construction of Pleasantvale 2 is currently underway and expected to be complete in early 2025.

The low-rise apartment building is located at 651 Cambridge Avenue and will be operated by the Society of HOPE. The apartment building will feature 48 apartment units, with four being accessible and the remaining being universal design. Pleasantvale 2 also has 27 townhomes that are targeted for low to moderate income families with dependent children. All common amenity space is universally accessible. The outdoor garden has raised garden beds to be more accessible, and site sidewalks are universally accessible.

The site is located close to Kelowna's downtown area, park spaces, transit, and other amenities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why the Government of Canada is proud to be investing in Pleasantvale 2 to help create 75 affordable homes for seniors, families and persons with disabilities in Kelowna. By investing in affordable housing, we're creating communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home, communities where they'll prosper and thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy in action." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Government of Canada is investing in affordable housing here in Kelowna and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners in the province, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, because everyone deserves a safe roof over their head. The federal government believes the right to adequate housing is a fundamental human right for all Canadians." – Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"This development is part of our government's commitment to boost affordable housing supply in Kelowna and create more options for people in B.C. Thanks to partnerships with municipalities like the City of Kelowna, and community leaders like the Society of Hope, we're making significant progress as we work to build homes faster here and in every part of the province." – Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing

"The City of Kelowna was pleased to contribute more than $800,000 through land acquisition to the development of this much needed housing. By acquiring a portion of this property so that then next phase of Pleasantvale could be built, we will now have 75 new affordable homes for seniors, and single parent families in Kelowna." – Tom Dyas, Mayor, City of Kelowna

"The society is excited to start construction to complete the redevelopment of the Pleasantvale project. The need for this affordable housing is unprecedented and we're privileged to have such great support from our federal, provincial and municipal governments, as well as the wonderful contributions from Rotary over the years." – Ken Zeitner, Executive Director, Society of HOPE

"The Rotary Club of Kelowna has recognized the need for affordable housing since the 1950s, all the way back to the original 50 units we built for seniors on this very site. We are very pleased to see this next step in the Pleasantvale redevelopment, which will result in a total of 98 homes for seniors and 47 homes for families on the original site, all stemming from the Club's original commitment to provide 50 seniors housing units. We are fortunate to partner with all levels of government to improve the quality of life for seniors in Kelowna and provide them with affordable housing in our community." – Catherine Comben, Last President of Pleasantvale Homes Society, Rotary Club of Kelowna

Quick facts:

Additional funding for this project includes: