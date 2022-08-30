More BC Drivers Using Cellphones While Driving

A new Ipsos survey reveals that more B.C. drivers are using their phones to talk or text while they're behind the wheel. Of those surveyed, 43 per cent of drivers admit to using their phone at least once out of every 10 trips – up from 33 per cent in 2019.*

This is despite 73 per cent of respondents who think it's likely they could be caught by police if holding or handling an electronic device while driving.

Distracted driving is a serious concern in B.C., accounting for more than one in four fatal crashes and claiming the lives of 76 British Columbians each year.**

ICBC and police are launching a month-long campaign urging drivers to leave their phone alone while driving. Police across the province are ramping up distracted driving enforcement, and community volunteers are conducting Cell Watch deployments to remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Using electronic devices, like smart phones, is one of the most common and riskiest forms of distracted driving and increases your crash risk by five times. In fact, any activity that reduces your ability to focus on the road or control your vehicle puts yourself and other road users' safety at risk.

Drivers can do their part by avoiding distractions and encouraging others to do the same. It's important to be aware of what's going on around you at all times, even when stopped at a light or in heavy traffic.

ICBC and police conduct two distracted driving education and enhanced enforcement campaigns every year – investing in road safety to help create safer roads for a safer B.C.

You can get more tips and statistics in an infographic​ on icbc.com.