More cases linked to Big White

Our investigation continues to reveal most cases are related to COVID-19 transmission that occurred within group housing, social events and gatherings.

Of the 76 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 44 reside on Big White Mountain. Nineteen individuals have recovered and no one linked to this cluster is hospitalized.

In collaboration with the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and community leadership, self-isolation housing on Big White Mountain has been established for people with COVID-19 to recover safely with support from Interior Health.

Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.

The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance. In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.

Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections.

Interior Health would also like to remind people to limit all non-essential travel. This means, staying within your own community and visiting your local ski hill only.

Ongoing updates about the Big White Mountain community cluster will occur each Tuesday and Friday until the cluster is contained. We remain grateful to community leaders for their support, and remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.