More COVID exposures at Central Okanagan schools

Interior-Health-Logo

Interior Health confirmed COVID-19 exposures at the following schools:

  • Chute Lake Elementary
  • École Dorothea Walker Elementary
  • Helen Gorman Elementary
  • Watson Road Elementary

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.
The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

