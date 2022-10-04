More drugs taken off street by police after routine stop in downtown Kelowna

On October 1, 2022 the Officer stopped a vehicle with an inspection order that had been outstanding. Upon contact with the driver, evidence of drug possession was seen in plain view within the vehicle. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and the vehicle searched under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

During the search of the red 2000 Volvo, a black fanny pack was found to contain 215 grams of Methamphetamine, 46.5 grams of Cocaine, 27-grams of Fentanyl and 27 grams of Benzodiazepine (Benzos). Search of the male driver from Saskatchewan found $2330 in Canadian cash which was seized as proceeds of crime.

The Central Okanagan has recently seen a significant spike in overdoses due to the use of some of the same drugs found in this vehicle. This quantity of Benzos with Fentanyl indicates this individual may have been planning on cutting the two drugs together which makes the use of Naloxone ineffective during an overdose.

“This seizure again highlights the great work being done by Frontline police officers in Kelowna removing dangerous and deadly drugs from the streets,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle Watch 4 Road Supervisor.