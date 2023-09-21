More evacuation alerts and orders lifted from McDougal Creek wildfire: EOC

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services, is rescinding orders and alerts for the McDougall Creek wildfire in the following areas:

All remaining Evacuation Orders issued for the Regional District of Central Okanagan and City of West Kelowna are rescinded in full, except for the following property in the City of West Kelowna : Property immediately surrounding 550 Westside Road



: All properties previously on alert have been rescinded except for the following properties: Those accessed from Bear Creek Road: Bear Creek Road Petterson Road Dougmac Road Rose Valley Road All properties addressed between 1111 Westside Road S and 539 Westside Road S



To view the map of areas remaining under evacuation order and alert, please visit cordemergency.ca.

Residents on Evacuation Alert are reminded to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Thanks to BC Wildfire Service and local fire crews, the McDougall Creek wildfire is now held. Crews continue to work on mop up activities, conduct patrols and extinguish hotspots. Crews will also continue the demobilization of non-essential equipment.

Resiliency Centre Support

Residents affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire from partial to complete loss of properties are able to access support through the Resiliency Centre. Case workers at the Resiliency Centre are trained to help understand the needs of our community members affected and help provide individualized supports. Contact the Resiliency Centre at:

Address: 403 – 3031 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until further notice

Call 250-469-6327 or email resiliency.centre@rdco.com

Residents returning home can find important checklists, contact numbers and frequently asked questions in the Returning Home Guide.

When returning to wildfire-affected areas, residents are asked to be cautious as conditions have changed to varying degrees. Know your hazards after a wildfire, visit the Province of B.C.’s website.

For the safety of the public, please respect barricades and closures in wildfire-affected outdoor spaces and privacy of others on neighbouring properties and refrain from trespassing.

Stay up to date

Visit the BC Wildfire Service website for McDougall Creek Wildfire incident information.