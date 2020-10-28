More homeless shelter beds added as winter approaches

The old Kelowna Daily Courier location will be used as a shelter for the homeless this winter.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission's Carmen Rempel says the building on Doyle Avenue will provide about 40 beds.

"In past years, we used to simply put mats on the floor, shove bunk beds in every nook and cranny at our Leon shelter. All of the different shelters, we used to shove people where they could. This year to have separate buildings and separate spaces sets us up really well".

The shelter will open next Monday.

"With COVID, this year that challenge was especially large as all of those beds had to be spaced out a certain amount. We needed a fairly sigificant amount of space. This old Courier building is just a miracle to find," Rempel added.