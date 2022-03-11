More Information Needed on Okanagan Gondola Project

The Electoral Areas Advisory Committee has pushed a multi-million dollar project forward to the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

Director for Electoral Area 'B' Bob Fleming says the 116 acre proposal off Bailey Rd. South of Vernon would feature zip lines, restaurants, an amphitheatre and a gondola overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

"I think a lot of it is the natural features of the area. The attraction of the area itself, the environment, the lakes and so on. Part of their proposal includes things like both walking and biking trails. So there's some amenities that would be considered interesting and attractive to people and its just a matter of whether that is the right fit for that area."

Fleming says more information is needed before the project gets approved.

“The Minister of Transportation has actually asked them for a traffic study and they have been asked to make contact with First nations to get comment if they can from the OKIB. They've been asked to hold this public information meeting [and] they've been asked about getting confirmation in writing from a qualified professional geotechnical engineer that the subject property is safe for the intended use."

One of the reasons staff didn't recommend it, it's not part of the current Official Community plan policy.

“That’s not to say that it wasn't interesting enough to take it to the next step. It's in a fairly environmentally sensitive area. They have water issues. There's no water or sewer to this site," said Fleming.

The RDNO will discuss the project on March 16th.

A previous project completed by these developers is the Golden Skybridge.