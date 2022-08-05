iHeartRadio

More Music in the Park in West Kelowna

Music in the Park 2022

Concerts run every Friday evening until Sept. 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the beautiful setting of Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park on 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.

Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas, blankets and water and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music. Check out the food trucks on site and drop by with the little ones to the Kids Zone hosted by the City’s Recreation and Culture team.

Headlining this week’s show on Aug. 5 is Latin ensemble Major Mambo, who will be performing a variety of Salsa, Mambo and Cha Cha music. Kicking the show off is opening act The Meliponas, bringing their eclectic and upbeat instrumental sounds to the Music in the Park stage.
 

 

Check out the line-up of artists for the remaining shows:

Aug. 12

  • Headlining: Leila Neverland | soul/new jazz/songwriter
  • Opening: The Gold Sauce | funk

Aug. 19

  • Headlining: Under the Rocks | bluegrass
  • Opening: Michael Daniels | traditional and new country/songwriter

Aug. 26

  • Gail and Karl Hourigan | Celtic/folk/pop/blues (6:15 p.m. start)
  • Headlining: Rock Steady | rock/big band
  • Opening: Rollin' Coal Trio | 50s/60s rock/Latin/country

﻿Sept. 2

  • Headlining: Neville Bowman | high energy vocal and instrumental jazz
  • Opening: JS Garcia Band | pop/rock/country/folk

Find more information on upcoming performances, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

To stay in the loop on City news and alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.
 

 

