More Music in the Park in West Kelowna

Concerts run every Friday evening until Sept. 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the beautiful setting of Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park on 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.

Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas, blankets and water and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music. Check out the food trucks on site and drop by with the little ones to the Kids Zone hosted by the City’s Recreation and Culture team.

Headlining this week’s show on Aug. 5 is Latin ensemble Major Mambo, who will be performing a variety of Salsa, Mambo and Cha Cha music. Kicking the show off is opening act The Meliponas, bringing their eclectic and upbeat instrumental sounds to the Music in the Park stage.