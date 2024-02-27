More pop-up recycling depots for Peachland and Lake Country: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is once again hosting a series of pop-up recycling depots for residents in Lake Country and Peachland. The pop ups are an opportunity to drop off recyclables not accepted in curbside carts such as Styrofoam, glass, and flexible plastics (bags and plastic wrappers).

The number of pop-up depots has doubled to sixteen this year from March through October, eight in Lake Country and eight in Peachland. Similar events held last year were well received in both communities.

Cynthia Coates, Supervisor Solid Waste Services with the Regional District says, “The goal is to make recycling more accessible to our residents, connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, increase recycling awareness and keep recyclable material out of the landfill. The feedback we’ve received from residents attending these events over the last few years of hosting them is positive. Residents tell us they’re happy to have additional recycling options accessible right in their own neighborhoods.”

The pop-up depots will give Lake Country and Peachland residents an opportunity to easily recycle items that are not allowed in curbside recycling carts and need to be taken to a depot only. Residents in Lake Country and Peachland typically travel to the nearest depots in Kelowna or West Kelowna to properly recycle their depot only items, things like foam packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, glass bottles and jars and other flexible plastic packaging (such as crinkly wrappers, stand up pouches and zipper bags). Electronics will also be accepted at these pop-up events. The pop-up depots are for residential recycling only, not business recycling.

Eight pop-ups are slated for Peachland on the second Saturday of the month, March to October, at the Community Centre parking lot on Sixth Avenue. Staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist.

March 9

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

Eight Lake Country pop-ups will take place on the fourth Saturday of the month starting in March from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road (3165 Hill Road) across from the former Kangaroo farm. Staff will be on hand to answer any recycling questions.

March 23

April 27

May 25

June 22

July 27

August 24

September 28

October 26

To find out more about the pop-up depots, or for more information about what materials can be recycled, go to rdco.com/recycle, or email recycle@rdco.co