More positive cases for the Kelowna Rockets

KelownaRockets_945

It’s the kind of news Kelowna Rockets fans don’t want to hear.  Two more coaches and four more players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The brings the number of total cases with the hockey club to eight after a staff member tested positive on Tuesday.

Before training camp and the season even started, a player tested positive for the virus.

The WHL says all activities with the team have been suspended for 14 days.

That means a total of ten games will be postponed.

The quickest the Rockets can return to action is April 17th.

