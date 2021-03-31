More positive cases for the Kelowna Rockets

It’s the kind of news Kelowna Rockets fans don’t want to hear. Two more coaches and four more players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The brings the number of total cases with the hockey club to eight after a staff member tested positive on Tuesday.

Before training camp and the season even started, a player tested positive for the virus.

The WHL says all activities with the team have been suspended for 14 days.

That means a total of ten games will be postponed.

The quickest the Rockets can return to action is April 17th.